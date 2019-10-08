6

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Ham So Won shows off her in-laws luxury vacation property on 'Flavor of Wife'

AKP STAFF

Ham So Won's in-laws are definitely well off and she's not afraid to show it.

The actress appeared on the October 8th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife' where she revealed that she spent some time at her in-laws' vacation property in Harbin and got counseling for mental health. Viewers got to see Ham So Won spend time with the family minus any major drama. 

The luxury apartment awed panelists and viewers with the exquisite interior design and home theater. It seems like all is well and we hope Ham So Won finds more happiness in her relationship. 





  1. misc.
1 1,773 Share 86% Upvoted

0

stansan2 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago
My broke ass is qUakiNG!!🤣

Share
ATEEZ
ATEEZ march into 'Wonderland' in fiery MV!
8 hours ago   8   2,153
ATEEZ
ATEEZ march into 'Wonderland' in fiery MV!
8 hours ago   8   2,153
Block B, Zico
Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks
6 hours ago   12   6,515
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
3 hours ago   3   2,372

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND