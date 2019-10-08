Ham So Won shows off her in-laws luxury vacation property on 'Flavor of Wife'

Ham So Won's in-laws are definitely well off and she's not afraid to show it.

The actress appeared on the October 8th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife' where she revealed that she spent some time at her in-laws' vacation property in Harbin and got counseling for mental health. Viewers got to see Ham So Won spend time with the family minus any major drama.



The luxury apartment awed panelists and viewers with the exquisite interior design and home theater. It seems like all is well and we hope Ham So Won finds more happiness in her relationship.











