Hacked Twitter account of T-ara's Hyomin pushes a scam

T-ara's Hyomin's Twitter account was hijacked earlier today on October 5 and the hacker is pushing a scam. Hacked tweets even seems like procuring. The first odd tweet was sent around 3 AM KST and the second tweet was tweeted around 6 AM KST, so it is highly likely that she has not noticed yet. Her Twitter account currently has 339.3k followers.

The number of hacked celebrity social media accounts continues to grow as cybercriminals target them to promote scam sites to their huge followership.

We hope Hyomin could take her account back and sort things out soon.