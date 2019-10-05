Newest rhythm game featuring Starship Entertainment artists is almost here!

Mobile game developer Dalcomsoft is launching 'SuperStar STARSHIP' and pre-register is open now!

Dalcomsoft is well-known for its SuperStar rhythm games made for BTS and artists from JYP, SM, and Pledis Entertainment. The upcoming game will feature songs and artist cards from Starship Entertainment artists including K.Will, Soyou, MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, Jung Se Woon, and Yoo Seung Woo. The game will be available for both iOS and Android on the same date.

Don't forget to preregister, and follow the official Twitter account below for more information.