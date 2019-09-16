12

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Suzy and Lee Seung Gi reunite on the small screen for upcoming drama 'Vegabond'

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
NEWS10

Lee Seung Gi and Suzy have reunited for the first time on the small screen in six years.

The two starred in 'Gu Family Book' six years ago and will now be co-starring in SBS drama 'VEGABOND'

The two showed off their visuals and warm smiles at the press conference for 'VEGABOND' on September 16th. Suzy expressed her happiness at the reunion, stating "I have good memories of working with Lee Seung Gi six years ago so I was incredibly glad to work with him again." Lee Seung Gi also stated his praise for Suzy, describing her as a "respectable actress with an amazing attitude." 

The first broadcast of the drama will take place on September 20th. 

  1. Lee Seung Gi
  2. Suzy
2 1,150 Share 75% Upvoted

0

Chark_Attack747 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

So excited for this. Such a great cast. Can't wait!

Share

0

twice12312325 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

cannot wait for vegabond

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
5 hours ago   17   11,261

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND