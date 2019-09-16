Suzy and Lee Seung Gi reunite on the small screen for upcoming drama 'Vegabond'

﻿ ﻿ NEWS10

Lee Seung Gi and Suzy have reunited for the first time on the small screen in six years.

The two starred in 'Gu Family Book' six years ago and will now be co-starring in SBS drama 'VEGABOND'.

The two showed off their visuals and warm smiles at the press conference for 'VEGABOND' on September 16th. Suzy expressed her happiness at the reunion, stating "I have good memories of working with Lee Seung Gi six years ago so I was incredibly glad to work with him again." Lee Seung Gi also stated his praise for Suzy, describing her as a "respectable actress with an amazing attitude."

The first broadcast of the drama will take place on September 20th.