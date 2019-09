N.Flying has released their title poster for their 6th mini-album.

The album is titled 'Yaho', the Korean way of saying 'yahoo'. It is also a play on words the combines the hanja characters for 'night' (夜) and 'good' (好). The title of the mini-album is composed by leader Seunghyub as usual, and will be titled "Good Bam".

Check out the title poster below.