Seventeen has set a new record for themselves.

The boys' 3rd full labum 'An Ode' sold 700,863 copies in the first week (September 16-September 22). It's their biggest record yet, especially because their previous 'You Made My Dawn' sold 330,000 copies in the first week. They also hit 500,000 sold just 3 days after the release.

This is also the biggest record for the first-week sales in the second half of 2019. Congratulations to Seventeen!