ONF confirm comeback for the first time after becoming a 6-member group

ONF has confirmed their comeback date.

The boys have been teasing for a while, and they've finally revealed their album details. They'll be coming back with their 4th mini-album 'Go Live' on October 7th. The morse code at the bottom of the cover reads, "Why", "Asteroid", "All Day", "Moscow", and "Twinkle", which fans are guessing may be a tracklist. 

'Go Live' will be ONF's first comeback after Laun's departure from the group. Stay tuned for their comeback on October 7th at 6PM KST.

Good luck boys! Hopefully this comeback will propel you into the spotlight!

