ONF confirm comeback for the first time after becoming a 6-member group

ONF has confirmed their comeback date.

The boys have been teasing for a while, and they've finally revealed their album details. They'll be coming back with their 4th mini-album 'Go Live' on October 7th. The morse code at the bottom of the cover reads, "Why", "Asteroid", "All Day", "Moscow", and "Twinkle", which fans are guessing may be a tracklist.

'Go Live' will be ONF's first comeback after Laun's departure from the group. Stay tuned for their comeback on October 7th at 6PM KST.