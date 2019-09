Netizens believe that Yeonwoo's face has changed. The popular Momoland member took a hiatus for a panic disorder and recently appeared at a photo event on September 6th.

Netizens have been commenting:

"Is it just me or did her face change?"

"I'm not sure if it's her bangs but she does look different."

"Yeonwoo ya~"

"Her face changed."



"Plastic surgery."

The idol star definitely is sporting a new hairstyle. What do you think of the rumors?