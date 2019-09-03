Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Jung Se Woon is chosen as the new DJ for 'Listen'

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon is the new DJ for EBS Radio's 'Listen'.

Kim Chung Ha has recently stepped down as the DJ of the show after two years, and it looks like Jung Se Woon will be taking her place. Starship Entertainment revealed, "Jung Se Woon has been chosen as the new DJ for 'Listen', and he'll have his first broadcast on the 8th."

'Listen' airs every Sunday at 10PM KST for two hours on EBS Radio. It is a program for adolescents that listens to their worries and concerns. He said, "I like radio shows, and I'm really looking forward to becoming a DJ. I'm going to become a DJ that listens to the concerns of teens and communicates with them."

  1. Jung Se Woon
0 494 Share 67% Upvoted
Super Junior
Super Junior confirms comeback date
8 hours ago   13   10,449
misc.
'Produce 101 Japan' reveals its 101 trainees
11 hours ago   13   22,999

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND