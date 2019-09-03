Jung Se Woon is chosen as the new DJ for 'Listen'

Jung Se Woon is the new DJ for EBS Radio's 'Listen'.

Kim Chung Ha has recently stepped down as the DJ of the show after two years, and it looks like Jung Se Woon will be taking her place. Starship Entertainment revealed, "Jung Se Woon has been chosen as the new DJ for 'Listen', and he'll have his first broadcast on the 8th."

'Listen' airs every Sunday at 10PM KST for two hours on EBS Radio. It is a program for adolescents that listens to their worries and concerns. He said, "I like radio shows, and I'm really looking forward to becoming a DJ. I'm going to become a DJ that listens to the concerns of teens and communicates with them."