HA:TFELT reveals her honest thoughts on whether or not she would return to JYP

HA:TFELT revealed an honest answer when asked whether she wanted to return to JYP

The talented artist appeared on the September 27 broadcast of JTBC's 'replynight'

She referred back to her Wonder Girls days, stating "I was lucky to debut with Wonder Girls and debut as a soloist while writing my own songs. But I received criticism that my music didn't fit Wonder Girls' style. They told me to change my genre, but I wanted to do my own music so I changed my name to HA:TFELT." 

When asked if she ever thought of returning to JYP, she replied: "No. Unless I end up being really successful, I don't think it's right for me to go back."

I think its good she is doing her own thing right now (and doing music she likes).

