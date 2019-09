It seems like Heechul will be taking part in a reunion with former Super Junior member Kim Ki Bum!

Although the episode has not yet aired, previews for the survival dating show 'Some Vival' have shown Kim Ki Bum in the credits as a guest! Heechul is one of the main MC's of the show.

Ki Bum left the group in 2009 to pursue an acting career. Fans are excited to see their interaction in the next episode of the show!