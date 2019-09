Chen is definitely taking over the world with his newest mini-album 'Dear my dear' along with the "Shall We?" music video and the social media charts are definitely proving it.

He currently has the top 3 trends worldwide:

#첸에게_빠지는_가을 (In Fall We Fall Into Chen)

#ShallWeMVOutNow

#YesWeShallCHEN

Check out some of the tweets users have been tweeting since the release below.

“[Shall we?] is so good. Beautiful Goodbye was like a handwritten letter but [Shall we?] is like a phone call from a telephone booth. It’s so good..”#첸에게_빠지는_가을 #YesWeShallChen #ShallWeMVOutNow @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/jTbzlrmMV9 — 10/1@6PM KST: DEAR MY DEAR (@imexotrashtbh) September 30, 2019

#YesWeShallChen❤️ @weareoneexo #CHEN



Shall we cross the sparkling galaxy together?

In the night where the lazy streetlights are drowsy

Come into my arms

I’ll hold you tight pic.twitter.com/R4IHYu5It9 — YIXING - 我不好🍃 (@EXOnaverTrans) September 30, 2019

Jongdae’s Shall We will indeed be romantic fall anthem of Korea. I can already picture lovers dancing and cuddling with his beautiful voice in the background. It is absolutely beautiful. #첸에게_빠지는_가을 #ShallWeMVOutNow #YesWeShallCHEN @weareoneEXO — 94 ♥️🕊 Sehun (@morningpassages) September 30, 2019

"My warm heart likes this tea cup. I'm shy and it's a little tacky"



Jongdae who never fails to surprise us while warming our heart with his beautiful voice 🥺 Full Album will be out at 6PM KST! ❤️✨#첸에게_빠지는_가을 #YesWeShallChen @weareoneEXO



pic.twitter.com/RbJGDRJSbQ — 면토끼 '^' (@BUNNYMYE0N) September 30, 2019

Congratulations to Chen!