Crush is gearing up for his comeback single "Nappa" and it seems like he wrote the lyrics and took part in producing and arranging the track as well.

The second image teaser doesn't give too much away about the song but it does allow us to look at the credits. Crush is seen frolicking in the grass on the side, piquing more curiosity about what his first release under label P Nation will sound like.

The single is set to drop on August 28.