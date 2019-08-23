Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TVXQ's Yunho to shadow 119 emergency response officials for a day on 'Hangout With Yoo'

On this week's episode of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', TVXQ's Yunho will be experiencing the the fast-paced, day to day lives of emergency response officials. 

'Hangout With Yoo', led by MC Yoo Jae Suk, consists of a format where a live camera is passed around different individuals to complete a unique series of videos. Starting this week, Yoo Jae Suk and other stars will begin a 'Korea Live' project, following all kinds of spontaneous, live situations all around the country. 

TVXQ's Yunho will be taking his live camera on board a '119' emergency vehicle. He plans on shadowing emergency response officials as they receive live distress calls, capturing every detail of how emergency response officials ensure the safety and wellbeing of ordinary citizens. 

Make sure to catch 'Hangout With Yoo' this week on August 24 at 6:30 PM KST!

Haven't actually heard of this show before, however this looks quite interesting. Think I just might have to check it out.

