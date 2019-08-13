VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) reveals preview sampler for solo debut mini album 'Dimension'

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) is getting fans amped up with his preview of his upcoming solo debut mini album 'Dimension'.



In the album sampler above, fans get a preview of VIINI's title track "Genie", composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself with lyrics by VIINI and iHwak as well as the sub-title track "Bittersweet". The JBJ member participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all of the tracks on his album.



VIINI's 'Dimension' drops on August 19 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers!





