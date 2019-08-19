MYTEEN's Song Yoo Bin & Kim Guk Heon reveal unit debut date after 'Produce x 101'

MYTEEN's Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon revealed their unit debut date.



The 'Produce x 101' contestants are set to debut as a duo unit, and on August 19, reports revealed Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon will be releasing their debut track this week.



Music Works also confirmed, "Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon are releasing their unit debut track on August 24." Apart from 'Produce x 101', the two MYTEEN members are also known for their appearance on JTBC music variety show 'Run.wav'.



In related news, Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon are holding their first fan meeting on August 31 KST.