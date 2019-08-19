Paul Kim, Gummy, and Taeyeon top Instiz chart for the third week of August 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of August (August 12 - August 18) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 28,906 Points









2. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 28,582 Points









3. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 18,492 Points









4. Ben - "Can You Hear My Voice" - 16,676 Points









5. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 12,171 Points









6. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 11,370 Points









7. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 9,963 Points









8. ITZY - "ICY" - 9,954 Points









9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 8,655 Points









10. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 7,964 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

