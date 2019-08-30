'New Journey to the West' to film Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun's trip to Iceland

'New Journey to the West' will be filming Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun's trip to Iceland.



On August 30, tvN confirmed, "Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won will be flying out on September 1 and staying in Iceland for 4 days. We're currently in discussion for when to broadcast their trip, and we'll release an official announcement once filming and details end. We'll make sure to stay safe during the trip."



Viewers may remember Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun won a trip to Iceland on season 6 of 'New Journey to the West' last year.



Stay tuned for updates on the 'New Journey to the West' castmates trip!