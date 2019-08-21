Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rumors
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Netizens are abuzz about Big Hit and Source Music's plans to form a girl group!

It seems like Big Hit Entertainment will be forming a girl group at long last and netizens all around the world are here for it! Big Hit Entertainment recently held a press conference, in which they talked about all the exciting things the label had in store as they continued to expand. Bang Si Hyuk stated: "We plan to launch a global audition in partnership with Source Music. Through these auditions, we will form members of a rookie girl group. Please look forward to it."


This is Big Hit's second attempt at forming a girl group after Bang Si Hyuk's failed attempt with GLAM, and global netizens are particularly excited at the prospect of seeing a sister group for TXT and BTS. Netizens are stating: 

"I am here for this."

"Definitely saw this coming but I'm excited anyways!"

"I knew this would happen."

What are your thoughts on this?

flophater-93 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Announcing this a few days after the news of TXT's delayed comeback, can't help but feel they'll throw TXT under the bus for this. #ProtectTXT

Lolo2933 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

I think they will be bop and i am here for it!

