Netizens are abuzz about Big Hit and Source Music's plans to form a girl group!

It seems like Big Hit Entertainment will be forming a girl group at long last and netizens all around the world are here for it! Big Hit Entertainment recently held a press conference, in which they talked about all the exciting things the label had in store as they continued to expand. Bang Si Hyuk stated: "We plan to launch a global audition in partnership with Source Music. Through these auditions, we will form members of a rookie girl group. Please look forward to it."







This is Big Hit's second attempt at forming a girl group after Bang Si Hyuk's failed attempt with GLAM, and global netizens are particularly excited at the prospect of seeing a sister group for TXT and BTS. Netizens are stating:

"I am here for this."

"Definitely saw this coming but I'm excited anyways!"

"I knew this would happen."

What are your thoughts on this?