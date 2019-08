NCT 127 is on the never-ending hustle.

The popular subunit has been confirmed to perform at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival happening in New York. The performance will take place on September 28th and will be free to see dependent on how many points you earn using the Global Citizen App.

NYC! 🗽We're headed your way on 9/28.

You should come see our show for FREE!

Download the Global Citizen app today to start earning points toward 2019 Festival tickets: https://t.co/wY77FuHpBA#PowerTheMovement pic.twitter.com/BeGz4aTWWv — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) August 27, 2019

Will you be going to see NCT 127?