Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

29

19

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

MAC cosmetics releases dazzling photos of ITZY for 'Love Me Lipstick'

AKP STAFF


MAC has released promotional photos for its collaboration with ITZY.

In these new photos, ITZY members show off MAC cosmetics' 'Love Me' lipsticks by presenting and applying the special shades on their lips. As seen previously, ITZY shot a video CF for 'Love Me' lipstick, as well as an 'Elle' pictorial with MAC from back in April. Through these footage, the rookie girl group has perfectly demonstrated their appeal for an international cosmetic brand.

Check out all the photos below!

  1. ITZY
5 7,195 Share 60% Upvoted

2

Blue_Whale1,216 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

All of them look so pretty!!!! 😍😍😍

Share

1

Hermand961 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Yeji is my bias, but Ryujin with that hair, pose and half open mouth is such a bias wrecker.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND