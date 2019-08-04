MAC cosmetics releases dazzling photos of ITZY for 'Love Me Lipstick'





MAC has released promotional photos for its collaboration with ITZY.

In these new photos, ITZY members show off MAC cosmetics' 'Love Me' lipsticks by presenting and applying the special shades on their lips. As seen previously, ITZY shot a video CF for 'Love Me' lipstick, as well as an 'Elle' pictorial with MAC from back in April. Through these footage, the rookie girl group has perfectly demonstrated their appeal for an international cosmetic brand.

Check out all the photos below!