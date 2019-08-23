Jo Jung Suk, Park So Dam, & Park Seo Joon top film actor brand values for August

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for film actors and actresses for the month of August.

From July 22 through August 23, 2019, the Institute collected and analyzed big data of approximately 50 trending film actors and actresses. In 1st place came actor Jo Jung Suk of the recently premiered film 'Exit' with a total of 8,445,931 points. In 2nd place came 'Parasite' actress Park So Dam with 6,806,981 points, followed by Park Seo Joon with 5,314,792 points. Park Seo Joon recently starred in 'The Divine Fury' which premiered back in July, also making a cameo appearance in 'Parasite'.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Ryu Joon Yeol, Lee Byung Hun, Yeom Jung Ah, Han Ji Min, Lee Seo Jin, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Hyun Joo. Check out the full analysis results below.

