ITZY, Nature, Lee Hyun, Yang Da Il, & Lee Woo join performing artist lineup for '2019 SOBA'

ITZY, Nature, Lee Hyun, Yang Da Il, and Lee Woo (formerly Mad Town's Lee Geon) will be attending the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' as performing artists!

These artists will be joining previously announced acts including MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, TWICE, Lovelyz, CLC, Oh My Girl, Cosmic Girls, NCT 127, Weki Meki, The Boyz, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and AB6IX.

The upcoming '2019 SOBA' takes place from August 22-23 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Stay tuned for even more exciting announcements until the event's big launch!