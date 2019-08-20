Committee of 'Produce X 101' viewers raise additional allegations of vote rigging against 'Idol School'

According to reports on August 21, a committee of 'Produce X 101' viewers named the Truth Investigation Committee has raised additional allegations of vote rigging against Mnet staff involving girl group survival program 'Idol School'.

Mnet's 'Idol School' aired back in summer/fall of 2017, producing a 9-member girl group fromis_9 out of viewer-voted winners. On this day, a representative from the Truth Investigation Committee stated, "We have reasons to believe that votes for 'Idol School' were also rigged, in addition to 'Produce X 101'.





The representative added on regarding the ongoing police investigation of 'Produce X 101's vote rigging allegations, "We are carefully monitoring the police's investigation process while procuring additional evidence. We heavily condemn X1's current plans to debut. It is an act of inflicting damage on the viewers a second time, as well as an act which defeats the purpose of their own program."

Previously on August 19, police told media outlets that they've discovered evidence which may indicate that Mnet staff intervened in the selection of 'Produce X 101's final debuting members. Meanwhile, a representative from the viewers' Truth Investigation Committee intends to report to police on August 23 in order to participate in the investigation as a witness.

