Rookie boy group N.Cus will be bringing some intense choreography with their debut title track "Super Luv"!

In their newly released 2nd MV teaser, the 12 N.Cus members come together to perfect dynamic formations and a powerful image, also revealing a short snippet of their debut title track's killing line.

N.Cus will be making their debut this August 27 at 12 PM KST with their 1st mini album 'Matchless Love'. Be on the lookout for it next week!