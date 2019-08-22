Netizens comment on Simon D's drastic weight loss

﻿ ﻿ MK Sports

Netizens are shocked at Simon D's drastic weight loss.

The rapper appeared at the press conference for MBN and AOMG's hip audition show 'Signhere'. It seems like Simon has a lost a great amount of weight, which is leading to concerns and comments about his appearance.





Netizens are saying:



"Even if he's in his mid-30s his appearance changed so much in the past ten years. You have to maintain your health in order to maintain your appearance too ㅜㅜ"

"Is he sick? This is really extreme."

"Fat is fat but his complexion seems really unhealthy. He seems sick."





What do you think?