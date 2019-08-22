Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Netizens comment on Simon D's drastic weight loss

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
MK Sports

Netizens are shocked at Simon D's drastic weight loss. 

The rapper appeared at the press conference for MBN and AOMG's hip audition show 'Signhere'. It seems like Simon has a lost a great amount of weight, which is leading to concerns and comments about his appearance. 


Netizens are saying: 

"Even if he's in his mid-30s his appearance changed so much in the past ten years. You have to maintain your health in order to maintain your appearance too ㅜㅜ"

"Is he sick? This is really extreme."

"Fat is fat but his complexion seems really unhealthy. He seems sick."


What do you think? 

  1. Simon D
0 1,530 Share 100% Upvoted
Simon D
Netizens comment on Simon D's drastic weight loss
11 minutes ago   0   1,284
BTS, Jimin
7 Female Celebrities who are fan of BTS Jimin
8 hours ago   55   30,332

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND