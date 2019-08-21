Actor Lee Jang Woo reveals why he chose to star in new drama 'Graceful Family'

Actor Lee Jang Woo revealed why he chose to star in the new MBN drama 'Graceful Family'.



At the August 21st press conference for the series, Lee Jang Woo expressed, "I liked the subject. I chose it because I thought a drama about chaebols who get into a lot of situations and accidents would be stimulating. It's also fun if you watch the simple love stories in there too."



As for whether he's worrying about viewer ratings, the actor said, "I don't think viewer ratings mean much these days because people will watch anything that has good content. It's important how much strength we put into making good content. I'm confident because it's a drama that has a new feeling. It's so detailed that it'll make you wonder if we had to go that far with the chaebols' mistakes. I want at least a 4.5% viewer rating."



Lee Jang Woo further revealed he worked hard dieting, and he hopes viewers will notice his weight loss.



'Graceful Family' starring Lee Jang Woo, Lim Soo Hyang, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jin Woo, and Gong Hyun Joo premieres on August 21 at 11PM KST.