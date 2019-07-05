Zico chose this trainee to be the main rapper for his song.

Zico appeared on the July 5 episode of 'Produce X 101' to coach team SIXC while they were recording and preparing their performance for "Move." While recording the song, Kim Hyun Bin made mistakes while being late in timing that led Zico to ask trainees Kim Guk Hun and Jo Seung Yeon to also try the part.

After making all three trainees try the main rap part once again, Zico concludes that Kim Hyun Bin should still keep his part as the main rapper, saying that he has a unique sound!

Check out the footage below and the group's stage performance of the song. How do you think they did?



