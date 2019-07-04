Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ha Sung Woon teases lyrics for upcoming mini album 'BXXX'

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon has dropped a lyrics teaser for his upcoming mini album 'BXXX'. 

In the teaser below, Ha Sung Woon runs through a field in a robe with the lyrics, "Lead me like a whisper. Into the deep blue world spreading in my heart."

"Blue" is the title track of the former Wanna One member's blue-themed 1st solo mini album 'BXXX'. Stay tuned for updates, and check out his MV teaser here if you missed it.

