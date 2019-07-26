Swings said he came back to 'Show Me the Money 8' because he wanted to eat more tonkatsu

The first episode of 'Show Me the Money 8' aired on July 26 and the drama is already beginning to start.

Rapper Swings revealed the amusing reason for why he came on to the show as a producer. MC Kim Jin Pyo asked Swings why he decided to come back to the show after being the winning producer team on season 7.





Swings replied "I want to eat more tonkatsu", implying that he wanted to earn more money by winning season 8 as well.

This season, there are 2 producers crews instead of 4 producer teams. Giriboy, who was on the winning producer team with Swings in the previous season, is now competing with his former partner this season. Giriboy stated that he consented to be on the show after seeing that Swings was also in the lineup.