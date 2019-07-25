Sunmi is a definitive style icon in fall/winter 2019 collection pictorial for 'OrYANY New York'

Urban & ethnic street brand 'OrYANY New York' has released its 2019 F/W collection pictorial featuring the brand's endorsement model, Sunmi!



This season's line is split up into three unique concepts - Realism, Maximalism, and Editism. In each of her pictorial cuts, Sunmi emphasizes the characteristics of each handbag with various poses, expressions, and auras, introducing colors like awesome green, dusty mauve, shadow yellow, misty navy, etc.



Check out Sunmi's 2019 campaign pictorial below!