Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Sunmi is a definitive style icon in fall/winter 2019 collection pictorial for 'OrYANY New York'

Urban & ethnic street brand 'OrYANY New York' has released its 2019 F/W collection pictorial featuring the brand's endorsement model, Sunmi!

This season's line is split up into three unique concepts - Realism, Maximalism, and Editism. In each of her pictorial cuts, Sunmi emphasizes the characteristics of each handbag with various poses, expressions, and auras, introducing colors like awesome green, dusty mauve, shadow yellow, misty navy, etc. 

Check out Sunmi's 2019 campaign pictorial below!

Hermand768 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

She looks a little different but still gorgeous. Nice pics.

Tsukiko75269 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

Sunmi is so beautiful she can pull off like every style😍

