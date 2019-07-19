Sung Hoon's manager and label apologize for illegal parking controversy

Sung Hoon's manager and label apologized for their recent illegal parking controversy.



On July 19, a netizen described an incident with a celebrity alleging there was self-service parking available, but he constantly sees this celebrity getting in and out of a car that's illegal parked in front of his home. The netizen claimed, "Because of that car, there are always horn noises, and there was even almost an accident with a resident. I wanted to leave a call or message, but there was no number because it turned out to be a celebrity. I tried calling the agency, but they don't even answer... The residents are getting a lot of stress because of this."



It was later found the celebrity in question was actor Sung Hoon. His manager expressed in a post, "Hello. I'm the manager who drove the vehicle, and because it's firstly my vehicle, I apologize to those who were inconvenienced. Because of the size of the vehicle, I wasn't able to get into the self-service parking, and I was in a situation that I had to park in the narror alleyway to pick him up. I think this caused an inconvenience for those trying to get through the alley. In the future, I'll do my best to avoid this kind of issue. Once again, I apologize to those of you who were inconvenienced by this."





Sung Hoon's label stated, "It's true that it's Sung Hoon's vehicle. It's as the manager wrote. It wasn't easy to park because the alley was so narrow. We plan to change the vehicle. We apologize for causing an issue."

