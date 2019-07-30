Seventeen drop stylish digital album cover for comeback single 'HIT'

The Seventeen boys are looking totally stylish and chill in their latest album cover, ahead of the full release of their comeback digital single "HIT".

Seventeen's upcoming comeback single "HIT" is a powerful, EDM dance genre, aiming to blow away the summer heat with its impactful sound. The lyrics contain an encouraging message of overcoming the things in one's life which get in the way of success.

Look out for Seventeen's "HIT", set for release this August 5 at 6 PM KST shortly before the group kick off their 2019 world tour 'Ode To You' in Seoul, from August 30 through September 1.

