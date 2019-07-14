Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa 2 hours ago

HyunA pokes fun at boyfriend E'Dawn by reposting his shirtless photos

HyunA has reposted two particular posts of her boyfriend E'Dawn.

Just a day ago, HyunA took to Instagram and reposted two shirtless photos of E'Dawn. But, instead of simply posting the photos, she poked fun at him by adding the captions: "You look cool (meaning "cool for the summer"). Please wear some clothes.

View this post on Instagram

시원해보여옷 입으세요

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on

In the second photo, she wrote: "Honestly, you aimed for a denim commercial, didn't you"

View this post on Instagram

솔직히 청바지 모델 노렸다

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on

With both humor and a hint of playful jealousy, HyunA made netizens laugh in the comments.

  1. E'Dawn
  2. HyunA
17

Kirsty_Louise 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm starting to forget what E'Dawn even did before publicly being Hyuna's boyfriend.


The issue with making your relationship as public as this, he's going to become the boyfriend of Hyuna and nothing more. Their company should be trying to get people interested in their upcoming music, not their relationship.

sik_k_is_a_whore 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

They better marry. Right now he’s getting payed as “hyuna’s boyfriend” smfh

