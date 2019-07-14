HyunA pokes fun at boyfriend E'Dawn by reposting his shirtless photos

HyunA has reposted two particular posts of her boyfriend E'Dawn.

Just a day ago, HyunA took to Instagram and reposted two shirtless photos of E'Dawn. But, instead of simply posting the photos, she poked fun at him by adding the captions: "You look cool (meaning "cool for the summer"). Please wear some clothes."

In the second photo, she wrote: "Honestly, you aimed for a denim commercial, didn't you"

With both humor and a hint of playful jealousy, HyunA made netizens laugh in the comments.