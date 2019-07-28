Heize and Taeyeon dominate the charts with their OST songs for 'Hotel Del Luna'

Soloist Heize and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon have topped the charts with their newly released OST songs for the drama series, 'Hotel Del Luna', collectively claiming the top spot on eight domestic music charts.

Heize's song, "Can You See My Heart?" has gained the number one spot on Melon, Bugs, Naver Music, and Soribada as of July 29th 9AM KST; while Taeyeon's own OST track for 'Hotel Del Luna', "All About You" has still maintained its number one position on Mnet, Genie Music, and Olleh Music.

However, Taeyeon and Heize are not the only artists from the 'Hotel Del Luna' OST to claim high positions on the charts. 10cm's "Lean On Me", Yang Da Il's "Only You", and Punch & Monday Kiz's "Another Day" have all also remained at the top since their release, confirming the OST craze that has been sweeping the nation.

The last time any drama OST found this much success was over two years ago during the release of the 'Goblin' OST in 2017, and the popularity of the 'Hotel Del Luna' OST show no signs of stopping.



The secret to their success lies in the main producer of the OST, Song Dong Woon, who has proven his mega-hit maker reputation once again as the mastermind behind 'Goblin's "Stay With Me", "Beautiful", "I Miss You", and "I Will Go To You Like The First Snow".

Expectations are running high now for the upcoming lineup of OST songs for 'Hotel Del Luna'.



Check out "Can You See My Heart" and "All About You" below!