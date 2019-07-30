DSP Media to take legal action against malicious commenters

DSP Media have announced plans to take strong legal action against malicious commenters.



On July 30, the label released the statement as follows:





"Hello. This is DSP Media. We express our gratitude to all the fans who support and cheer on DSP Media artists.



On December 12, 2018, DSP Media submitted a request for investigation regarding malicious comments about our artists by some netizens.



However, we continue to discover rumors and malicious comments about DSP Media artists on websites and social media are seriously defamatory.



This is a notice we'll take strong legal action without settlement or leniency from now on regarding defamation resulting from rumors and malicious remarks about our artists.



Additionally, we ask for fans to send emails in the following format with evidence of rumors and malicious comments about our artists that are found on the internet."





DSP Media is home to Oh Jung Hyuk, Youngji, April, KARD, Lee Hyun Joo, and X1's Son Dong Pyo.