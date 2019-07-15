Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

D1CE drops black teaser images for debut album 'Wake Up: Roll The World'

AKP STAFF

Upcoming boy group D1CE is back with a new back of teasers!

On July 15, D1CE Entertainment released 'black' image teasers of all five members - Woo Jin YoungPark Woo DamKim Hyun SooJung Yoo Jun, and Jo Yong Geun. In each image, one of the boys is posed in front of a dark damask backdrop, making strong and handsome expressions for the camera. 

This batch of images is the first of three days of 'black' concept teaser reveals, with even more images set for release on July 16 and 17. 

Meanwhile, the group will be making their debut through mini album 'Wake Up: Roll The World' on July 29.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut, and check out all of today's teasers below!

    1. D1CE
    0 202 Share 50% Upvoted
    Byul, HaHa
    HaHa and Byul Welcome 3rd Child
    6 hours ago   4   14,593
    Byul, HaHa
    HaHa and Byul Welcome 3rd Child
    6 hours ago   4   14,593
    BTS concert in Japan
    16 hours ago   4   2,978

    allkpop in your Inbox

    New Message

    SEND