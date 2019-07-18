BTS World Tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' New York and Europe concert films will be available for purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

﻿ ﻿

Experience BTS like you have never done before! BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ NEW YORK and the BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ EUROPE concert films will be available exclusively on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video from July 23. Fans from around the world will have a coveted first-row seat at the previously sold-out concerts from the comfort of their own device. Don’t miss the behind the scenes look of the global superstars BTS, starring RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.



There are two concert experiences to discover. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ NEW YORK from Citi Field will allow fans to experience the entire concert taking place on the tremendous outdoor stage, with additional 32 minutes of behind-the-scenes content.

BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ EUROPE follows BTS as they kick off their London O2 Arena show and features a backstage pass to each stop of their Europe tour, highlighting their record-breaking album as it comes to life with over 95 minutes of footage, granting fans an unprecedented experience to their favorite band.

Both concert films will be available separately on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video globally for digital rental or purchase, offering fans from around the world the opportunity to watch their favorite band at all times. Bonus content will only be available on the digital purchase option.