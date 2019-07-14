Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

BTS' V informs fans that he is itching from cholinergic urticaria

AKP STAFF


BTS' V has spoken to fans about his hives.

On July 14, 'MK Sports' reported that V replied to a fan's comment saying that he himself was suffering from "cholinergic urticaria," a malady that was "itching itching".

Cholinergic urticaria is known to cause itchy hives on the skin when the body temperature is raised. The symptom tends to appear among young adults, when their temperature rises over 1 degree Celsius after exercising or taking a hot bath. The illness can also be caused by psychological stress.

To this news, fans communicated their worry for V, with comments including: "Taehyung, please don't get sick", "You worked through the practice sessions by sweating even though you were sick", "I am sad as a fan", "V, let's be healthy, I purple you".

2

tvxqdom183 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Get well soon Taehyung🙏

1

claivan313 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Omg..that's so bad, get well soon Tae♥

