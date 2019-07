GWSN has released the first MV teaser for "Red-Sun".

On July 15, the rookie girl group revealed a thematic teaser for an MV that deals with hypnosis! As the title suggests, "Red-Sun" is about the members getting lost together inside a hypnosis, just before they hear the word "red sun" which would bring them back to reality.

Are you excited for GWSN's 3rd comeback for their 'Park In The Night' series? Stay tuned until July 23!