BTS to conclude 2019 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour with three shows in Seoul

BTS has officially confirmed the dates for 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - The Final' in Seoul!

On July 15, Big Hit Entertainment released a new poster announcing the official dates for the previously rumored Seoul stop on BTS's 2019 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium tour. According to the announcement poster, the concert will be held over three days - October 26, 27, and 29 - at Olympic Stadium in Seoul's Olympic Park.

Named 'The Final,' these shows will be the very last of the 2019 stadium world tour, which began back in May in North America before moving onto South America, Europe, and Asia, including the recently announced Saudi Arabia stop.

Check out the full 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - The Final' poster below!