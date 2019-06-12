Yoo Jae Suk to join tvN's new 'working' variety program

The "Nation's MC" Yoo Jae Suk has been officially cast for tvN's new variety program titled 'We Met Through Work.'

The show is said to be centered around Yoo Jae Suk and other guests to work at places with a shortage of employees and then donate the wages to good causes. Jung Hyo Min PD who was also responsible for producing 'Hyori's Guesthouse' will be in charge of the show.

'We Met Through Work' will be taking requests for locations that need extra work-hands starting June 12 on tvN's homepage. The first episode will air in August.