Yoo Jae Suk to join tvN's new 'working' variety program

The "Nation's MC" Yoo Jae Suk has been officially cast for tvN's new variety program titled 'We Met Through Work.' 

The show is said to be centered around Yoo Jae Suk and other guests to work at places with a shortage of employees and then donate the wages to good causes. Jung Hyo Min PD who was also responsible for producing 'Hyori's Guesthouse' will be in charge of the show.

'We Met Through Work' will be taking requests for locations that need extra work-hands starting June 12 on tvN's homepage. The first episode will air in August.

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
Guesstar1,563 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

"....then donate the wages to good causes." ....the reason why he is Mr Nation's MC cum Philanthropist. Applauses!

Kirsty_Louise2,250 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

No doubt I'll watch every episode. No matter what the show is, with Yoo Jae Suk it's bound to be hilarious!

