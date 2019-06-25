Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

TXT fans praise Big Hit Entertainment for this clever fan event idea

Big Hit Entertainment is known for their clever ideas and this recent TXT fan event idea impressed many netizens.

TXT's upcoming fan event 'Fly TXT' allows fans to send in fan letters online through Weverse expressing their love for the rookie boy group. They will then be printed out and folded into paper airplanes where they will be hung up to display!

The letters will be on display from June 26 to July 14 in multiple booths which will be displayed in selected countries. Many fans are tweeting their excitement and anticipation for the event. Do you think there will be one near you? 

Hc2388185
2 hours ago

This is a cute idea, I’d love to see the paper planes

KunDeservesBette38
2 hours ago

That is so cute

