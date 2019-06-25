TXT fans praise Big Hit Entertainment for this clever fan event idea

Big Hit Entertainment is known for their clever ideas and this recent TXT fan event idea impressed many netizens.

TXT's upcoming fan event 'Fly TXT' allows fans to send in fan letters online through Weverse expressing their love for the rookie boy group. They will then be printed out and folded into paper airplanes where they will be hung up to display!

💙#FlyTXT event is a way of fans to Express & deliver their feelings to TXT by writing a fan letter through "WEVERSE" which your fan-letters will be printed out and folded into a paper plane. Fan-letters will be displayed on outdoor of the square large cube#투모로우바이투게더 pic.twitter.com/AcRCiVXEVi — TXT GLOBALWORLD (@TXTGLOBALWORLD) June 25, 2019

The letters will be on display from June 26 to July 14 in multiple booths which will be displayed in selected countries. Many fans are tweeting their excitement and anticipation for the event. Do you think there will be one near you?