TWICE is inviting you to join their fan club and gifting ONCEs with adorable "recruiting" teaser images.

The JYP girl group is having a recruitment drive and inviting fans to join the third generation of ONCEs! They released an image teaser of Jeongyeon looking crisp and professional as "assistant chief" on June 24th.

Check out the other two teaser images for Tzuyu and Nayeon below. Will you be joining as well?