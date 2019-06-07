Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Super Junior's Yesung apologizes to fans again after supporting Kangin's return to activities

Last week, fans expressed their disappointment toward Super Junior's Yesung after he uploaded a post on his Instagram story, cheering on the return of member Kangin to activities. 

Once he noticed fans' discomfort to his post, Yesung quickly apologized and deleted the original post; however, even after a week, it seems that some fans' anger has not died down

In a lengthy post of apology shared on his Instagram on June 7, Yesung wrote:

"I think it was overly greedy of me to think that you all would understand me even though I did not explain myself. All of your precious feelings, which was the only source of strength for me in countless times where I faced loneliness and hardship while preparing myself.. It was the same during this most recent process. I think my careless actions left a scar on your precious hearts. I'm not sure that I can count each of your damaged hearts one by one, but I will try harder to do so. Of course the numerous scars which have become built up over countless disappointments will hurt. The fact that I did not take into consideration such feelings, I want to once again apologize sincerely for that." 

changminbaby4,524 pts 15 days ago 1
15 days ago

can they move on?? seriously leave him alone

if they have a problem with kangin direct it to kangin not to his friend

Mickie4271534 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

These so called fans are really starting to upset me, they need to leave Yesung alone. If they have that much of problem they need to leave and let the real fans continue to support them. He did nothing wrong wanting to support his SUJU brother. what they are doing is wrong and they owe Yesung and SUJU an apologie for how they are hurting them.

