Former PRISTIN members to reportedly re-debut in new group with Nayoung as leader

Former PRISTIN members are reportedly set to re-debut in a new group with Nayoung as leader.



On May 24, Pledis Entertainment announced PRISTIN's official disbandment with all the members leaving the label with the exception of Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon. On June 4, insiders revealed some of the members who left Pledis have signed on with a new agency, and with Nayoung as leader, they'll be making their re-debut.



According to reports, we can expect Nayoung and Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon, or Kyla to debut as a new girl group soon. Stay tuned for updates.