News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Former PRISTIN members to reportedly re-debut in new group with Nayoung as leader

Former PRISTIN members are reportedly set to re-debut in a new group with Nayoung as leader.

On May 24, Pledis Entertainment announced PRISTIN's official disbandment with all the members leaving the label with the exception of KyulkyungYehana, and Sungyeon. On June 4, insiders revealed some of the members who left Pledis have signed on with a new agency, and with Nayoung as leader, they'll be making their re-debut.

According to reports, we can expect Nayoung and RoaYuhaEunwooRenaXiyeon, or Kyla to debut as a new girl group soon. Stay tuned for updates.

68

nicho2160 pts 18 days ago 1
18 days ago

Great at least something positive came out of this

48

jeyjin385 pts 18 days ago 7
18 days ago

I hope that this is true. Maybe once Pledis sees how bad they fucked up, they'll try to actually improve their management of their kpop groups.

