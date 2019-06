MONSTA X will be making their first US talk show appearance on the popular daytime show 'Good Morning America.'

The group will be performing their moody pop collaboration track with French Montana, "Who Do You Love" on August 1. The group has recently been promoting in America and made appearances in Cartoon Network 'We Bare Bears' and released a collaboration track with Steve Aoki titled "Play it Cool."

Are you excited to see more of MONSTA X's US promotions?