Cosmic Girls 'Boogie Up' in summer MV!

Cosmic Girls have dropped their music video for "Boogie Up"!



The feel-good MV follows the Cosmic Girls as they enjoy the summer weather during a beachside vacation. "Boogie Up" is the title song of their special album 'For The Summer', and Exy participated in writing the lyrics about having fun and partying the day away.



Check out Cosmic Girls' "Boogie Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.




