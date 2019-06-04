Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 18 days ago

Cosmic Girls 'Boogie Up' in summer MV!

Cosmic Girls have dropped their music video for "Boogie Up"!

The feel-good MV follows the Cosmic Girls as they enjoy the summer weather during a beachside vacation. "Boogie Up" is the title song of their special album 'For The Summer', and Exy participated in writing the lyrics about having fun and partying the day away.

Check out Cosmic Girls' "Boogie Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

cabbagejuice 18 days ago
18 days ago

omg i missed them so much 😭 this mv is SO CUTE and its such a good song! i think the album will be one of their best too

thealigirl 18 days ago
18 days ago

this music video is full of so much visual

