Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Kyuhyun recommends Eunhyuk as an MC for 'Radio Star'

Super Junior member Kyuhyun appeared on 'Radio Star' as a guest on June 12. The former MC of 'Radio Star' stated that he had recommended Eunhyuk to the staff on the show.

According to Kyuhyun, the Super Junior members "talk about how funny Eunhyuk is all the time but unfortunately, that isn't fully seen on variety shows which is unfortunate." 

MC Kim Gura then jokingly said that it seemed like Eunhyuk experienced some trauma due to an unflattering picture of him diving was shown on a previous broadcast of the show.

  1. Eunhyuk
  2. Kyuhyun
Nogabunga12 pts 10 days ago 2
10 days ago

Eunhyuk would shut down Radio Star if he will be MC xD

5

SuJu_dbsk61 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Honestly I don't want Eunhyuk to take the MC position with radio star. Kim Gura can be quite rude although that might be his tv personality and Eunhyuk is funny but he is innocent funny not savage like Heechul or Kyuhyun or even Ryu wook who can keep Gura in line. He might will get hurt more than the exposure. Cha Taehyun maintained the place as he was well respected in the industry and in public and people feared of public displeasure in taking jabs at him or crossing lines with him.


Good luck with whoever becomes next MC though. Fingers crossed for SuJu members if they will join and lots of love 😍 ❤️💐💐


