Kyuhyun recommends Eunhyuk as an MC for 'Radio Star'

Super Junior member Kyuhyun appeared on 'Radio Star' as a guest on June 12. The former MC of 'Radio Star' stated that he had recommended Eunhyuk to the staff on the show.

According to Kyuhyun, the Super Junior members "talk about how funny Eunhyuk is all the time but unfortunately, that isn't fully seen on variety shows which is unfortunate."

MC Kim Gura then jokingly said that it seemed like Eunhyuk experienced some trauma due to an unflattering picture of him diving was shown on a previous broadcast of the show.

