Kim Go Eun cast as the female lead in Korea's first musical movie





It was announced that Kim Go Eun has been confirmed to play the female lead of the musical movie 'Heroine.' The actress will be playing the role of court lady Sulhee.





This movie marks Korea's first ever musical movie and is set in 1909 centering around the historical figure, Ahn Jung Geun. The director is Yoon Jae Gyun who is known for his work in 'Haeundae' and 'Ode to my Father.'

The film will be releasing in the latter half of 2020 and will be filmed in a variety of locations around the globe including Russia and Japan.